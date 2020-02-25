Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Retailer Fred's Set To Solicit Votes On Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 8:32 PM EST) -- A Delaware judge on Tuesday gave bankrupt discount retailer Fred's Inc. his nod to finalize a disclosure statement to solicit votes on a Chapter 11 plan that would make distributions to the company's creditors following the sale of most of its assets.

During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi agreed to sign off on the disclosure once final revisions are made, including additional information to address a concern raised by the committee of unsecured creditors that not enough detail has been provided about liability releases contained in the plan.

"We're very happy to have gotten to this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!