RJ Reynolds Must Keep Paying Texas For '98 Settlement

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 10:30 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap said Tuesday that R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Inc. can’t escape its obligation to make payments to Texas under the 1998 tobacco master settlement, saying that selling four major brands doesn’t erase its responsibility to pay. The Texas federal judge said that no one anticipated over 20 years ago that Reynolds would sell its Winston, Salem, Kool and Maverick to ITG Brands LLC for about $7 billion, but that doesn’t mean it can avoid making payments to Texas. Under the 1998 settlement agreement, Reynolds agreed to make perpetual payments in exchange for a perpetual release of claims, the...

