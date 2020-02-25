Commerce Lays Early Duties On Chinese Glassware

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 6:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday put in place preliminary duties on glass containers from China — including beer, wine and liquor bottles — after finding that the goods were unfairly subsidized by the Chinese government. Commerce’s ruling provided an early-stage win to the American Glass Packaging Coalition, the group of U.S. producers that asked the government to set duties on the Chinese merchandise last year. The agency estimated that U.S. imports of glass containers reached $370.8 million in 2018. “The Chinese government offers a number of subsidy programs, including grants, loans and the provision of inputs for less than adequate...

