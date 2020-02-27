5 European Consumer Law Concerns For US Businesses

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 3:14 PM EST) -- U.S. businesses are often surprised by how different the regulatory framework for selling directly to consumers is in the U.K. and across the European Union. Even large, sophisticated U.S. consumer brands find that the terms on which they sell directly to consumers in the U.S. require significant overhaul in order to comply with the far more consumer-friendly regime in the U.K. and across the EU. This significance of the regulatory differences in selling to consumers is set to increase markedly over the next few years. In 2018, the European Commission announced its New Deal for Consumers initiative, which seeks to strengthen the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS