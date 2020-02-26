Tough Mudder Sale To Spartan Race Gets Green Light

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 3:37 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge has approved the sale of extreme obstacle race operator Tough Mudder LLC to rival Spartan Race Inc. for $700,000 under a deal arranged by the trustee appointed when Tough Mudder was forced into Chapter 11. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi approved the deal Tuesday, under which Spartan will also take on what trustee Derek Abbott estimated was between $7.5 million and $10 million in liabilities, assume a number of contracts and international licensing deals and agree to hold and honor prepaid tickets for six planned events in 2020. “The purchase price provides material value for the acquired...

