Sidley Reps Salesforce In $1.33B Deal To Acquire Vlocity

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 9:35 PM EST) -- Salesforce.com Inc., counseled by Sidley Austin LLP, announced on Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement to buy the cloud software company Vlocity Inc. in a deal valued at $1.33 billion that is planned to close by the end of the summer. In a release to investors about its 2020 fiscal year that ended in January, Salesforce said the deal is for roughly $1.33 billion and is subject to normal purchase price adjustments. "It is important for our customers to have products that speak the language of their industries," Salesforce said in a release. "Vlocity's feature set will continue to...

