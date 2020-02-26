Agencies Not Keeping Up With Cybersecurity Upgrades: GAO

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 6:08 PM EST) -- Industry-specific agencies such as the Department of Transportation have not been doing a great job keeping up standards for improving critical infrastructure cybersecurity or creating a system to track their progress, the U.S Government Accountability Office has said in a report. Two years ago, the GAO suggested that so-called sector-specific agencies adopt the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s framework for improving critical infrastructure cybersecurity, but many still have not done so, according to the report released Tuesday. Though many of the agencies have “efforts underway,” only two of nine had systems in place to determine “the level and type of...

