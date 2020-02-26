Lloyd's Fears Lost EU Market Access If Trade Talks Fail

Law360, London (February 26, 2020, 3:09 PM GMT) -- Lloyd's of London called on U.K. Brexit negotiators Wednesday to seek a guarantee that it has the same access to European Union markets as other so-called third-country policy underwriters to enable the City to remain competitive. Lloyd's of London Chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown warned that it would be “extraordinary but perhaps not entirely surprising” for the U.K. to lose reinsurance regulatory equivalence with the EU after the 11-month transition period ends on Dec. 31. On Tuesday, the EU said it would decide “on a unilateral basis" on equivalent regulation allowing U.K. financial companies access to its markets. The mandate for EU negotiators in trade...

