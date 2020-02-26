Ex-Asset Manager CEO Loses Bid To Avoid $17M Bill

Law360, London (February 26, 2020, 8:27 PM GMT) -- A former chief executive of FM Capital accused of fraud and corruption lost his bid on Wednesday to reduce the $17 million he has to pay the asset manager, after an appeals court ruled that he wasn't guaranteed a discount for other settlements in the case. The Court of Appeal has upheld a ruling that ordered Frederic Marino, a former director and chief executive officer at FM Capital Partners, to pay his former employer $17.35 million in restitution, dismissing his argument that the asset manager should give him credit for sums it has secured from other defendants for the same alleged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS