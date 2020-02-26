Kirkland Reps PE Firm In Closing Of $531M Tech Fund

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 4:11 PM EST) -- Guided by Kirkland & Ellis, a private equity firm that focuses on investing in bootstrapped, business-to-business software companies has closed its fifth fund, raising $531 million and bringing the total amount of money raised for all of its funds to $1.2 billion, it said Wednesday. San Francisco-based growth equity firm Mainsail Partners said it had closed on its Fund V after hitting its hard cap of $500 million, plus raising $31 million in commitments from general partners and the executive fund. Mainsail focuses on investing in growing companies with annual revenues of between $4 million and $25 million, it said. “Maintaining a consistent strategy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS