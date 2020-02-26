State Farm Says Health Center Used False Claims To Bilk $4M

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 8:39 PM EST) -- State Farm on Wednesday accused a Florida medical center and its medical director of providing inadequate and nearly identical treatment to patients eligible for personal-injury protection coverage and then swindling $3.89 million from the insurance company by submitting false medical claims, according to a suit filed in Florida federal court. Colonia Medical Center Inc., which does business as Kissimmee Medical & Wellness Center, and medical director Dr. Cesar N. Abiera scammed patients who'd been in auto accidents out of legitimate treatment and submitted thousands of false medical bills and records to the insurance company, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and...

