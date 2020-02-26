Calif. County's Oil Rules Scrapped After Enviro Challenge

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 6:56 PM EST) -- A California state appeals court has thrown out a Kern County ordinance that paved the way for faster oil and gas development in the county and told it to revisit an environmental assessment the court deemed insufficient. In a 150-page unanimous opinion, the panel said Tuesday that permits already issued under the ordinance won’t be thrown out. But the county — one of the most active oil and gas producers in California — must reexamine a series of problems identified by King and Gardiner Farms LLC, environmental groups and other advocates in an underlying environmental impact report, the court said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS