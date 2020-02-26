Simpson Thacher Steers Corsair To $1B Tech-Focused Fund

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 10:12 AM EST) -- Private equity firm Corsair Capital, working with Simpson Thacher, has wrapped up its fifth fund after securing $1 billion from limited partners, with plans to target investments in technology companies, including in areas like payments and software. The fund, called Corsair V Financial Services Capital Partners LP, collected capital from new and existing investors, according to a statement. The fund has already inked six deals, and an additional $264 million of co-investment capital has been invested alongside the new fund. The specifics of where that co-investment capital comes from were not disclosed. The fund’s six portfolio companies thus far are IDnow,...

