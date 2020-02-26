Computer Makers Cut From Memory Chip Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 8:10 PM EST) -- A London judge has knocked two defunct computer companies out of a suit seeking damages against Infineon and Micron for their role in a global scheme to hike prices for computer memory chips, but allowed claims from a third shuttered manufacturer to move forward. OT Computers Ltd.'s allegations are the only ones not time-barred, High Court Judge David Foxton ruled Tuesday, as he said that company was out of business months before news reports and news releases covering authorities' probes into the conspiracy had circulated. The 2016 lawsuit — which stems from a yearslong price-fixing conspiracy over memory chips that saw regulators...

