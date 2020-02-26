FTC Sues To Block Arch, Peabody Coal Venture

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 10:42 AM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday said it would seek to block a planned joint venture between Arch Coal and Peabody Energy Corp. that would combine their coal mining operations in the Southern Powder River Basin in northeastern Wyoming. The complaint, filed in the FTC's in-house administrative court, alleges the deal would eliminate competition between the two major competitors for thermal coal in the Southern Powder River Basin. The FTC also noted that Arch Coal and Peabody Energy are the two largest coal-mining companies in the U.S. The FTC said it also plans to seek a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in the...

