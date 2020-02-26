BASF Wants Out Of $250M Dicamba Punitive Award

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 6:35 PM EST) -- BASF Corp. on Tuesday told a Missouri federal court that only Monsanto Corp. should pay for a $250 million punitive damages award handed down in the first trial over alleged harm caused by the weedkiller dicamba, saying that the court had previously dismissed a claim that both were liable. BASF said that U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh had previously dismissed a peach farmer's claim for joint liability for punitive damages and that the only question presented to the jury was whether Monsanto was liable for damages and did not mention BASF. BASF wants to rid itself of responsibility for the...

