BP Dumps 3 Oil Trade Groups Amid Climate Change Makeover

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 5:08 PM EST) -- BP PLC said Wednesday that it's ditching its membership in three oil and gas industry groups it disagrees with on climate change policy and it put five other groups on notice that their climate policies aren't fully aligned with the company's recent decarbonization pledge. BP is waving goodbye to three U.S.-based groups: the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, Western Energy Alliance and Western States Petroleum Association. The move comes two weeks after BP said it would rethink its membership in industry groups that downplay climate change or don't share the company's long-term decarbonization goals, part of a broader announcement that it's...

