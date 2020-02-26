Robot 'Telepresence' Biz Hits Ch. 11 Hoping To Sell

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 10:24 AM EST) -- California-based “telepresence” robot developer Suitable Technologies Inc. sought Chapter 11 protection in Delaware early Wednesday, aiming for a sale of assets and intellectual property after the founder’s spouse sought an injunction over an earlier, allegedly low-ball, private sale agreement. The company, which has about $92 million in secured and unsecured debt owed mostly to affiliates of founder Scott Hassan, began winding down in 2018 after selling thousands of cutting edge remote conferencing systems, including “Beam” mobile robot devices, which allow users to view and be viewed while moving through remote locations. Charles C. Reardon, chief restructuring officer of Suitable and senior...

