Opioid Judge Rips Pharmacies' 'Ironic' Push To Halt Discovery

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 4:57 PM EST) -- The Ohio federal judge overseeing multidistrict litigation over the opioid crisis told the Sixth Circuit that pharmacies looking to block nationwide discovery are contradicting themselves by raising privacy concerns when they've tried to pry sensitive health data from plaintiffs in the past. U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster defended ordering Walgreens, CVS and others to produce opioid prescription records, saying the court took steps to ensure patient privacy wouldn’t be compromised. (AP) U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster told the appeals court in a letter Tuesday that Walgreen Co., CVS Health Corp. and others who recently convinced the appeals court to...

