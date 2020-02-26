Profs Back Fla. Blue Cross Exclusivity Rules At 11th Circ.

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 5:07 PM EST) -- Law and economics professors have thrown their support behind Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, telling the Eleventh Circuit that its rules barring agents from selling competing insurance policies are exempt from federal antitrust scrutiny. A group of nine scholars filed an amicus brief Tuesday supporting Florida Blue as the insurer tries to stop Oscar Insurance Co. from reviving a suit challenging the exclusivity rules as anti-competitive. A lower court dismissed the case last year after finding the rules were covered by the McCarran-Ferguson Act, which exempts certain insurance industry activity from federal antitrust law. The scholars said they have differing...

