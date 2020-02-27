USPTO Largely Loses Bid To Toss Inventors' Privacy Suit

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 8:53 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge has ruled that a class of inventors has sufficiently shown that a now-defunct U.S. Patent and Trademark Office program that flagged “sensitive” patent applications for extra review could have violated the Privacy Act, so most of the suit can survive for now. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly’s Wednesday opinion said that while time might bear out the government’s contention that the Privacy Act doesn’t apply to the Sensitive Application Warning System, or SAWS, program because the records are about the inventions and not the inventors, that determination is better reserved for summary judgment. “Because plaintiffs have sufficiently...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS