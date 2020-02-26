Health Groups Bash Short-Term Insurance Rule At DC Circ.

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 4:18 PM EST) -- Health care groups have urged the D.C. Circuit to scrap a Trump administration rule expanding how long Americans can use Affordable Care Act-skirting, short-term health insurance plans, arguing that the government's interpretation of the ACA is at odds with the landmark law's purpose. The organizations, including the Association for Community Affiliated Plans, filed a reply brief on Tuesday in their fight to revive their challenge to a regulation allowing consumers to buy and renew "short-term, limited duration" health insurance for up to 36 months — up from three months at the end of the Obama administration. The groups disputed the government's...

