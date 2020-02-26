Veeva Looks To Widen Antitrust Claims Against IQVIA

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 7:12 PM EST) -- Pharmaceutical information technology company Veeva Systems Inc. has moved to update its antitrust monopoly claims with additional products that life sciences data giant IQVIA Inc. has allegedly refused access to. In a two-way dispute where IQVIA is pursuing its own trade secrets theft claims, Veeva said Tuesday in New Jersey federal court that there would be no harm in allowing it to add new offerings to the list "for which IQVIA is delaying and blocking clients from using IQVIA data." Discovery has not started in the instant case, itself a followup in the companies' multiyear dispute, Veeva said, and thus IQVIA will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS