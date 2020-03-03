Coronavirus Brings Force Majeure Claims To LNG Contracts

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 1:49 PM EST) -- As reports surfaced in January of the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus — officially known as COVID-19 — in and outside China, and as the Chinese State Council ordered the shutdown of cities and factories and extended the lunar new year holiday, anxious energy executives would have been reaching for copies of their liquefied natural gas sale and purchase agreement, or LNG SPAs, the contracts under which their companies sell liquefied natural gas or to China, and putting in calls to their legal departments. Force majeure would have been on their minds, even if they couldn’t instantly recall how the (probably...

