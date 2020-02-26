Top EU Court Rejects Challenge To Italy's Online Gambling Tax

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 9:11 PM EST) -- An Italian tax on electronic bets placed in the country but transmitted out of it doesn't discriminate against other members of the European Union, the European Court of Justice ruled Wednesday. Italy’s Customs and Monopolies Agency applies the tax regardless of the nationality of the EU member, the court said in granting a preliminary ruling against gaming companies Stanleyparma Sas di Cantarelli Pietro and Stanleybet Malta. “The single tax applies to all operators who manage bets collected on Italian territory, without making a distinction on the basis of the place of establishment of those operators, such that the imposition of that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS