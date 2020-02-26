Coronavirus Causing 'Renewed Uncertainty' In HK Markets

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 7:20 PM EST) -- The Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s parent on Wednesday cautioned that the coronavirus outbreak is causing "renewed uncertainty" for its capital markets, tempering an otherwise optimistic outlook after the bourse reported a record annual profit aided by robust initial public offerings activity. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. said its stock exchange completed 84 listings that generated HK$314.2 billion ($40.3 billion) in proceeds last year, more than any other exchange in the world. The results came despite turmoil that unsettled its financial markets in 2019, including the U.S.-China trade war, Brexit uncertainty and pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. Hong Kong faces more...

