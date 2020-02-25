Coronavirus Fears Cast Cloud Over Dealmaking

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 8:20 PM EST) -- Coronavirus fallout has largely halted mergers and acquisitions activity and slowed public offerings in China and its adjoining regions, but that chill could spread to cross-border transactions beyond Southeast Asia if the virus continues to proliferate. China-targeted mergers and acquisitions activity is down more than 20% year to date while proceeds have plummeted by more than half, according to research firm Dealogic. Initial public offerings in China are actually up year to date, though much of that activity occurred in early January before the severity of the outbreak was widely known. Paul Aversano, global practice leader of consulting firm Alvarez &...

