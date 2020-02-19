SEC Urges Firms To Factor Coronavirus Risks In Disclosures

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 6:52 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday urged U.S.-listed companies with operations in China to consider whether coronavirus threats should be disclosed and to work with their auditors to ensure that their financial reporting remains robust, given the circumstances. The SEC's statement, led by Chairman Jay Clayton and other regulatory officials, is the most extensive to date in terms of guiding how companies should disclose coronavirus-related risks. Wednesday's statement follows SEC efforts that predate the coronavirus outbreak calling attention to audit quality problems involving U.S.-listed firms with operations in China. Regulators acknowledged that describing the impact of the virus outbreak...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS