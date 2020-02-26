UPenn Inks Deal With NCAA Over Ex-Coach's Esformes Bribes

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 7:09 PM EST) -- The University of Pennsylvania has agreed to resolve an enforcement action stemming from bribes that convicted health care fraudster Philip Esformes paid to former men's basketball coach Jerome Allen, the NCAA announced on Wednesday. The negotiated resolution says Allen took at least $250,000 from Esformes, a Miami nursing home mogul who was sentenced last year to 20 years in prison for his conviction in what the U.S. Department of Justice billed as its largest-ever health care fraud case. In exchange for the bribes, Allen helped Esformes' son secure a spot on the university's basketball team and admission into its prestigious Wharton School...

