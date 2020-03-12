McDermott Boosts DC Office With Ex-Sheppard Mullin IP Pro

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- McDermott Will & Emery LLP has added a former Sheppard Mullin associate with experience in large-scale intellectual property litigation and patent counseling, bolstering its intellectual property practice group in Washington, D.C. April Weisbruch joined McDermott as a partner on Feb. 24 after a decade spent helping clients in the life sciences and high-tech industries with all aspects of intellectual property. That includes helping to secure an $18 million resultant damages award for ePlus Inc. after a competitor violated an injunction, and counseling smaller clients on growing their intellectual property portfolios. Though she hadn’t been planning to move on from Sheppard Mullin...

