Advisers Act Update: Custody, Proxies, Performance Rules

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Eversheds Sutherland attorneys Michael Koffler and Bria Adams provide an overview of the most recent Investment Advisers Act regulatory developments including modernization of the custody rule, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission guidance on investment advisers' proxy voting responsibilities, and the Global Investment Performance Standards. Michael Koffler is a partner and Bria Adams is an associate at Eversheds Sutherland. The opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the firm, its clients, or Portfolio Media Inc., or any of its or their respective affiliates. This article is for general information purposes and is not intended to be and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS