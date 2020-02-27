5th Circ. Deems Texas' Winner-Take-All Electoral System Legal

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 6:20 PM EST) -- Texas' winner-take-all system for delegating presidential electors does not violate the one person, one vote principle, despite what supporters of the "perennially losing" political party may feel is the case in the deep-red state, a Fifth Circuit panel said Wednesday. The panel upheld a lower court's dismissal of the League of United Latin American Citizens' claims that the Lone Star State's practice of awarding all of its 38 delegates to one candidate diminishes the value of and effectively erases minority votes, ruling there was nothing unconstitutional about the system. The suit named Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Secretary of State David...

