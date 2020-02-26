SEC Wins Sanctions Against Brokers For Skipping Mediation

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 7:53 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday sanctioned the two principals of broker-dealer Spartan Securities Group Ltd. for failing to show up to a mediation in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's suit alleging that they schemed to create sham companies and sell "free-trading" stock to the public. U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington ordered Carl Dilley and Micah Eldred, who owned Spartan Securities and transfer agent Island Stock Transfer, to pay the SEC's share of the expenses for the unsuccessful Feb. 5 mediation hearing in Tampa at which Dilley and Eldred failed to appear in person. In addition to the...

