NYC Chipotle Worker Gets Job Back In Sick Leave Settlement

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 5:43 PM EST) -- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has agreed to rehire and pay $2,500 to a worker fired for using sick leave, New York City officials said Wednesday, noting that they are still broadly investigating the chain's workplace practices in the city. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Department of Consumer and Worker Protection Commissioner Lorelei Salas announced the settlement, which involves an employee at a Chipotle location in Manhattan. According to the statement, an agency investigation found that Chipotle ran foul of New York City's Paid Safe and Sick Leave Law by firing the worker in retaliation for using sick leave....

