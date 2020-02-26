Pa. Panel Revives $3M Trust Suit Against Rhoads & Sinon

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 6:42 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Wednesday revived a lawsuit against the former Rhoads & Sinon LLP that accuses a pair of attorneys at the now-shuttered firm of botching their work on a will to transfer a trust established for the daughter of founding partner Frank Sinon to her husband. The state Superior Court, which was asked to weigh in on the case a second time, ruled that a Dauphin County judge had improperly axed the lawsuit after reconsidering a previous decision that the husband’s status as a beneficiary of his wife’s relationship with her estate lawyers gave him standing to pursue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS