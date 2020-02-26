FEMA Wants Billions From PG&E For Ignoring Wildfire Risks

Law360, San Francisco (February 26, 2020, 10:15 PM EST) -- Pacific Gas and Electric Co.'s inadequate maintenance of power lines despite known wildfire risks leaves it on the hook for repaying billions of dollars in emergency assistance in addition to the $13.5 billion it agreed to pay Northern California wildfire victims, federal and state agencies told the judge overseeing its bankruptcy Wednesday. The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, which have been seeking reimbursement for roughly $4.2 billion in emergency services they provided as a result of the Northern California wildfires caused by PG&E, urged U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali on Wednesday to find their claims against...

