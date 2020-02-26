Hyundai Wins $5M, Injunction In Counterfeit-Car-Parts Suit

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 7:37 PM EST) -- A North Carolina federal judge has ordered an auto parts company that admitted willfully infringing Hyundai Motor America Inc. trademarks to pay the carmaker $5 million and to stop selling knockoff Hyundai parts, according to an order issued Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn, Jr said that the $5 million award against Direct Technologies International Inc. includes attorneys’ fees and enhanced damages and that the parties have waived their rights to appeal. “DTI acknowledges that its infringement of the Hyundai marks was willful,” Judge Cogburn said. “The court therefore finds that DTI’s infringement of the Hyundai Marks, as defined in...

