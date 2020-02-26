FirstEnergy Tells 6th Circ. Ch. 11 Power Deal Ruling Is Sound

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 6:23 PM EST) -- FirstEnergy Corp. said Wednesday there's no need for the Sixth Circuit to reconsider its ruling that bankruptcy courts, not the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, have the final word over whether utilities can abandon power purchase agreements in Chapter 11. FirstEnergy and three creditor groups told the appeals court that a divided panel's majority opinion correctly concluded in December that an Ohio bankruptcy court has jurisdiction to decide if the utility's bankrupt merchant unit, FirstEnergy Solutions Corp., can reject a wholesale PPA with electricity cooperative Ohio Valley Electric Corp. FERC, OVEC and others' argument that the ruling undermines FERC's exclusive authority over...

