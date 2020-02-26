4th Circ. Says Worker Can't Pin Bias Suit Loss On Trial Limits

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 9:02 PM EST) -- A former G4S Secure Solutions worker can’t revive his lawsuit accusing the security service of firing him because he’s black, the Fourth Circuit ruled Wednesday, saying time limits imposed by a district court before trial didn’t change the fact that his case was short on evidence. The three-judge panel said a district court properly granted partial summary judgment to G4S Secure Solutions Inc. and properly denied E. Ray Raynor’s bid for a new trial over claims the company violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act by giving white colleagues better severance packages and bonuses. Because Raynor failed to back up...

