Gourmet Mustard Maker Says Rival Stole Dijon Recipe, Profits

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 9:30 PM EST) -- A Chicago gourmet mustard maker has accused its former packaging partner of sabotaging the smaller company's prized Dijon formula to steal the recipe’s fans for itself, according to a lawsuit filed in Illinois state court Tuesday. Mustard Girl LLC contends that Olds Products Co. of Illinois LLC used proprietary information gleaned from their yearslong partnership to swipe Mustard Girl's contracts and profits. Under a contract the two inked in 2006, the Wisconsin-based food supplier would manufacture and package both companies’ proprietary mustard products under separate labels, according to the lawsuit. However, Mustard Girl alleges that Olds instead began bottling Mustard Girl’s award-winning...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS