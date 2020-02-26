How Patent Litigation Changed In 2019

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 9:31 PM EST) -- After a decade of dramatic changes in patent law, 2019 was a year when patent litigants were finding new ways to adjust to new normals. The number of new cases filed in U.S. district court remained stable from 2018, according to a new year-in-review report from Lex Machina. The number of cases filed by high-volume plaintiffs continued to tick downward, after a frenzy of activity in 2013 and 2015. The Patent Trial and Appeal Board saw the number of petitions filed in that relatively young forum slow in 2019, as filers weighed the impact of new policies there. Patent litigants have...

