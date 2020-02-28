Law360's Pro Say: Too Big To Avoid Malpractice

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 6:32 PM EST) -- Dentons, one of the world’s largest law firms, was recently hit with a $32 million malpractice verdict over a conflict of interest, raising serious questions about the firm’s international structure as a “Swiss verein.” This week on Pro Say, we'll talk about the case and about whether firms should rethink this global structure. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal developments. This Week Ep. 142: Too Big To Avoid Malpractice Your browser does not support the audio element....

