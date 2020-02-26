Ex-Bryan Cave Partner Joins Crypto Co. Bitstamp As CLO

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 11:15 PM EST) -- A former U.S. attorney in Pennsylvania and onetime Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP partner joined cryptocurrency trading platform Bitstamp as its chief legal officer, the company said in a release Wednesday. Mary Beth Buchanan comes to Bitstamp from a rival trading platform, Kraken Bitcoin Exchange, where she was a general counsel, her new company said. She served as the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania between 2001 and 2009 and then worked at Bryan Cave, where she was a partner until 2018, according to Bitstamp's release. "This is an exciting time to join Bitstamp — the legal landscape around...

