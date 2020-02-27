Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOI Finishes Enviro Review To Lift Coal Leasing Block

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 5:27 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior released its final environmental review Wednesday for the Trump administration's bid to lift an Obama-era coal leasing moratorium, setting the stage to restart a Montana federal court challenge by states, environmental groups and a Native American tribe.

The DOI's Bureau of Land Management announced the final environmental assessment Wednesday based on a draft assessment prepared last year, after U.S. District Judge Brian Morris ruled in April that the DOI coal leasing order, initially put out without a National Environmental Policy Act review, was arbitrary and capricious.

After receiving briefing on what the next step should be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!