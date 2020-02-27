DOI Finishes Enviro Review To Lift Coal Leasing Block

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 5:27 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior released its final environmental review Wednesday for the Trump administration's bid to lift an Obama-era coal leasing moratorium, setting the stage to restart a Montana federal court challenge by states, environmental groups and a Native American tribe. The DOI's Bureau of Land Management announced the final environmental assessment Wednesday based on a draft assessment prepared last year, after U.S. District Judge Brian Morris ruled in April that the DOI coal leasing order, initially put out without a National Environmental Policy Act review, was arbitrary and capricious. After receiving briefing on what the next step should be...

