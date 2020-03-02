'Particular Part' Exclusions Can Mean Trouble For Contractors

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 4:55 PM EST) -- Commercial general liability insurance policies are meant to provide broad coverage against liability for, among other things, property damage or bodily injuries resulting from accidents. These policies typically contain certain standard-form property damage exclusions, referred to as business risk exclusions, the purported purpose of which is to exclude coverage for the costs to repair or replace a policyholder’s faulty or defective work, or other supposedly foreseeable risks of doing business which the policyholder theoretically should be able to control. These business risk exclusions include “that particular part” exclusions, exclusions J(5) and J(6) in standard-form CGL policies, which purport to set the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS