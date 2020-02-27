What ACA's Uncertain Future Means For Biologics Patents

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 2:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is currently considering two petitions for certiorari asking it to revisit the constitutionality of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. The constitutional challenge to the ACA has been closely followed because of its potential to result in sweeping changes to America’s health care system. What has received less attention, however, is the possibility that the litigation could result in eliminating the regulatory pathways for biosimilars and cause significant uncertainty over the future of biosimilars in the U.S. A New Generation of Medicine: Biologics and Biosimilars Biological products, or biologics, are products used in the prevention or...

