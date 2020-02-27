Barr Tightens Torture Definition For Deportation Relief

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 7:25 PM EST) -- U.S. Attorney General William Barr tightened the criteria for certain immigrants hoping to qualify for deportation relief, finding that the harm they may suffer in their native countries must be “specifically intended” to be considered torture. In a case he referred to himself, Barr overturned a Board of Immigration Appeals decision on Wednesday and said that the board had failed to properly consider if the harm a Mexican man in his 70s may face in a mental health care facility, if deported, would qualify as torture. The BIA had upheld an immigration judge’s finding that people who are institutionalized in Mexico...

