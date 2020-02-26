Supreme Court Dispatches 5th Circ.'s Formal Appeal Rule

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 9:17 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday did away with a decade-old rule in the Fifth Circuit that required criminal defendants to formally object to the reasonableness of a sentence in order to preserve a lower standard of appellate review, bringing the appeals court in line with other circuits. For over 11 years, the Fifth Circuit has required criminal defendants to make such a post-sentence objection to the trial judge if they want the appeals court to review the reasonableness of the sentence. Otherwise, the Fifth Circuit asks whether the sentencing judge made a plain error, a higher standard of review. The Supreme...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS