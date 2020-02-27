RBS To Face Appeal In £34M Dispute Over Controversial Unit

Law360, London (February 27, 2020, 5:26 PM GMT) -- A property developer won a second chance to pursue £34 million (43.8 million) in damages from RBS over the forced sale of his business after a London judge ruled Thursday that the law on what constitutes an illegal threat may be on the move. High Court Judge Timothy Kerr granted Oliver Morley permission to challenge his finding that the Royal Bank of Scotland acted lawfully when it pressured the developer into selling off part of his indebted business during the last financial crisis. The suit is one of many that have gone after the conduct of the bank's controversial global restructuring...

