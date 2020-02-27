Pot Greenhouse Co. Exec Wants Nearly All Fraud Claims Axed

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 4:03 PM EST) -- The founder of a bankrupt marijuana greenhouse-leasing company has urged a Colorado federal court to toss all but one claim in a proposed class action alleging he misled investors, saying the claims lack detail and are redundant. John McKowen, who founded a farm leasing company called Two Rivers Water and Farming Co., said in Wednesday’s motion that two of the seven claims in the amended complaint investor John Paulson filed earlier this month should be dismissed because they are duplicative and redundant. McKowen argued that four other claims do not meet the particularity pleading requirement, saying Paulson did not provide basic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS